I've given looks inside all kinds of properties in the past, but this tour is a first.

This is an Airbnb experience you'll never forget.

How about a getaway inside authentic replica Sioux Indian teepees?

Each of these teepees sleeps six, with two double beds under two single overhead beds.

They feature an outdoor picnic table and fire ring, an outside charcoal grill, a small refrigerator, a coffee maker, a box fan, and more. It's only $81 a night.

They are located at Beachcomber Camping Resort which is just four miles from Cape May and Wildwood boardwalk.

They are a 100-acre wooded park with full-service resort amenities, including two lakes, a large sandy white beach, three adult pools, and three kiddie pools.

Golf cart, paddle boat, paddleboard, and kayak rentals are also available to guests.

They even have Wi-Fi for purchase. But let's be honest, it's nice to disconnect every once in while.

The reviews are glowing.

My family loved staying in the teepee. It was more spacious than we expected and a unique experience. We got to go camping without purchasing all the extra gear (i.e. tents and sleeping bags). Close proximity to Wildwoods beach as well.

Friendly, clean, well-organized, and pleasant place. Everything in the teepee was exactly as described and the kids thought it was super cool.

SEE THE INSIDE OF A NJ TEEPEE YOU CAN RENT ON AIRBNB