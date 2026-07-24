Oh foodies, you're going to love this. Save the date, and your appetite, for one of the biggest food festivals of the fall.

FoodeesFest is coming to Quaker Bridge Mall in October

FoodeesFest is coming to Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township from October 9 - 11. This is an event you're not going to want to miss.

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There will be over 40 food trucks, specialty food vendors, and crafters

If this is new to you, FoodeesFest is a traveling food festival that's goal is to bring communities together through food and culture. There will be over 40 food trucks, specialty food vendors, and crafters, so get ready to eat and shop.

Kritchanut Kritchanut

The vendors include:

Big John's Gourmet Burgers

Brazilian Sweet Bites

Dirty Dough

Dymski Pierogies

Jamaican Café Cuisine

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King of the Wings

Legacy Spice Shop

Minuteman Pizza

The Noodle Wala

Bobalicious

Dripzy Coffee

Neon Lemon Squeeze

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For the growing list of vendors, click here. If you'd like to be a food vendor, click here to apply. Local food businesses are encouraged to apply and be a part of the fun.

Admission is free for FoodeesFest

FoodeesFest is free to enter. You'll discover everything from savory to sweet. Vendors accept cash and cards. This is a family-friendly event, so don't leave the kids at home. There is some seating, so bring a lawn chair, so you can sit and enjoy your food.

For more information and to get free tickets to FoodeesFest, click here.

Quaker Bridge Mall is on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, NJ.