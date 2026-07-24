A New Jersey-based fast-casual burrito chain restaurant just opened a new location in Mercer County, according to TAPinto East Windsor/Hightstown.

Bubbakoo's Burritos is now open in East Windsor

Bubbakoo's Burritos held it's grand opening celebration on Friday (July 24) in East Windsor. If you were lucky enough to be one of the first 50 customers, you snagged a BOGO burrito entrée offer.

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If you're not familiar with Bubbakoo's Burritos, there are burritos (obviously), tacos, taco salads, bowls, quesadillas, nachos & chips, curly fries & tater tots, desserts, and more. Check out the full menu by clicking here.

The owner of the new East Windsor location is excited about the restaurant's opening. "We’re thrilled to bring the unique flavor of Bubbakoo’s to the East Windsor community. Bubbakoo’s delivers an experience we’re proud to share, and we’re excited to welcome the community to another store in the brand’s home state where families and friends can gather, enjoy great food and feel part of something special.”

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The first Bubbakoo's Burritos restaurant is in Point Pleasant, NJ

Did you know the very first Bubbakoo's Burritos opened in Point Pleasant back in 2008? It's became so popular that it has since expanded to over 140 locations in 16 states.

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Bubbakoo's Burritos East Windsor is in the Windsor Corner Shopping Center

Go check out the new East Windsor location and see what Bubbakoo's Burritos is all about. It's located in the Windsor Corner Shopping Center, at 8 Princeton-Hightstown Road, known to many longtime locals (like me) as the Carduner's Shopping Center.

There is another Bubbakoo's Burritos in Mercer County, on Route 33 in Hamilton. To read the entire TAPinto East Windsor/Hightstown article, click here.

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