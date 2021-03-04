2021 Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Opening Weekend, Pt. Pleasant Beach

After the year we had last year, I am so ready for things to open back up for 2021.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk (Google Maps)

Bring on the fun. The smell of the french fries, pizza, and funnel cakes. Families walking the boards licking their ice cream. With the sounds of the ocean and the screams of the rides, I am ready for the summer at Jenkinson's.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk's Opening weekend is March 27th, 2021, and March 28th, 2021, 12 pm - 6 pm. Jenkinson's Boardwalk is located at 300 Ocean Avenue, Pt. Pleasant Beach.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk has a little bit of everything for everyone. There are rides for little ones, teenagers, Mom, and Dad. For the little ones, it's the perfect place for them to get on their first ride. I remember Abby going on her first big girl ride ever, the boats at Jenkinson's. It was adorable. They have several, perfect rides for the little ones - The fish, the boats, the boats, the alligators, and more. For teenagers and "big" kids at heart, Moby Dick, Pendolo, and the Starship 3000 are very popular. And who doesn't love the Super Himalaya? That's the ride that goes around and the loud music is playing. It goes front and backward. It's so much fun, sing along with your favorite music and scream while you're at it.

New for 2021, according to Jenk's website:

3-hour Unlimited Ride Wristband 4 Pack: $110- 7D Dark Ride and Ropes Course included

Games Package: $50 worth of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Games for $30.

10 game vouchers each valid for up to $5 in Game Play

One voucher per person per game (not valid on wheel games)

CLICK here to learn more about Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

Donation:

$1 donation to Fulfill (Formally named FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties) --LOVE THIS, helping out the community.

Don't forget about the "big" EASTER SALE the weekend of April 2nd - April 4th, on-line and on-site. CLICK HERE for information on Jenkinson's Easter sale..

