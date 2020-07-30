New Jersey’s 10 Safest Cities of 2020

Every year, SafeWise.com puts together a list of the safest cities in each state in the country. They gather data from every city in which it is available and compiles it to determine the safest places to live.

With a population of just over 10,000, the Bergen County township of River Vale tops this year's list of the safest cities in the Garden State.

Of the 244 New Jersey cities that were ranked, by the way, in our area, Robbinsville came in at 19, and Princeton ranked 70th.

So here's the list of the 10 safest cities In New Jersey:

River Vale

Kinnelon

Bergenfield

Mount Olive Township

Tenafly

Chatham Township

Bernards Township

Dumont

Sparta Township

Washington Township

SafeWise's methodology was based on data from FBI crime statistics and US Census population data. They used this data to rank cities in each state by determining violent and property crime levels per thousand people.

You can see how your city ranks and how other states compare to New Jersey by visiting SafeWise's website.