Food Experts Have Revealed The Absolute Best Cheesecake In New Jersey

If you love food, New Jersey is a great place to be. And if you love dessert, you're going to want to get your bucket list and a pen ready.

Photo by Kalisha Ocheni on Unsplash Photo by Kalisha Ocheni on Unsplash loading...

There are so many great desserts in every single corner of the Garden State, but cheesecake in New Jersey is its own special slice of heaven.

We wondered where the best slice of cheesecake in the whole state is, and so we wanted to know what the experts had to say about the topic.

Photo by Mink Mingle on Unsplash Photo by Mink Mingle on Unsplash loading...

As you know, there is no shortage of opinions on the internet, and this was no exception, but we did uncover what the well-versed experts at Eat This, Not That had to say about New Jersey cheesecake.

If you think our state's best cheesecake has to come from a North Jersey restaurant, you're about to be surprised. If you live in the northern parts of the state, get ready to pack the car and embark on a cheesecake adventure.

Photo by Lynda Kechiche on Unsplash Photo by Lynda Kechiche on Unsplash loading...

The amazing choice of the experts is a place called Yhanne's House of Cheesecake in Clayton, and with a name like that, how can you go wrong?

They have a great story, and according to the experts, they have the best cheesecake in a state that takes its cheesecake very seriously.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's not just cheesecake, either. Yhanne's also has amazing cupcakes and specialty cakes. They also boast over 40, yes, 40 types of cheesecake on their website.

It doesn't matter where you are in the state. If you want to check "tasted New Jersey's best cheesecake" off your bucket list, then head to Yhanne's.

If You Love Cheesecake, You Must Love Ice Cream Ice cream is VERY important.

The Top 10 Best Local Donut Shops At The Jersey Shore