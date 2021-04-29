You no longer need to get an appointment at New Jersey's largest COVID-19 vaccine sites.

All six of New Jersey's COVID-19 mega-sites are now offering walk-ins with no residency restrictions.

Those are located in Atlantic City, Meadowlands, Moorestown, Rowan College, Edison, and Rockaway, the New Jersey Department of Health made the announcement on Thursday.

The ability to walk up for an appointment is effective immediately, the state says.

It's currently estimated that 40% of the state's population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated against the virus. The state's governor Phil Murphy says that increasing that number will be key to allowing the state to reopen more and more in the coming days.

