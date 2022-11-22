When I think of my favorite Thanksgiving foods, I for sure don’t think of this. When I sit down at the table for Thanksgiving dinner, the first thing I’m going for is stuffing, which I thought would be the fan favorite. It was a no-brainer to me until I read this.

A website called, The Takeout, ranked America’s weirdest Thanksgiving favorites by state, and New Jersey’s is honestly embarrassing. When I saw the word “weird” on this ranking, I figured it would be a bunch of vegetables, because why would you reach for Brussels sprouts when you can devour mac n’ cheese?

I was so wrong and, for the first time ever, I'm embarrassed to be from New Jersey. According to this list, New Jersey’s favorite weird Thanksgiving side dish is Ambrosia Salad. Excuse me? Ambrosia Salad?

I feel like this is in the same category as fruit cake under foods we avoid at all costs. When this was titled as the weirdest fan favorite, they weren’t kidding. When going through the list of every state’s favorites, Jersey wasn’t the only state to love Ambrosia Salad, which is so shocking.

I don’t know much about it, all I know is it has marshmallows and canned fruit and they mention it in the movie Edward Scissorhands. Maybe I’m judging a book by its cover, but there are millions of other “weird foods” I would pick before this!

Another recurring weird Thanksgiving favorite food that kept coming up on the list was Jell-O Salad. I have no idea what that is and I don’t really think I want to! If you want to see the full list of every state's weird Thanksgiving favorites, you can check out the official list here. Personally, I’ll stick to stuffing and cranberry sauce this year.

