New Jersey’s Matchmaker Gives Advice to All The Singles This Valentine’s Day

Yesterday, we had relationship expert and dating coach Julianne Cantarella on the show from New Jersey. And I was able to get some dating advice during this season of love from the New Jersey Matchmaker herself! Of course, I want to share the tips and advice for all of the single ladies during this Valentine’s Day!

The first thing we talked about was “how do you keep a man”? Apparently, it’s important to set the rules from the beginning and let a man “court you”. Julianne talked in terms of “the dance”. See, if a woman leads the dance, sometimes there’s no opportunity for the man to take the lead so they don’t know where they fit in. Obviously, the dance can be extremely hard to navigate because women today are strong and successful but traditionally, a man would like to take the lead and court a woman.

A confidence booster! The next piece of advice Julianne gave is something I can get behind... date more than one man at a time! It’s important to date different men until one of them shows you that they are good match. It’s all about having options ladies! The main goal is to date deliberately and make sure YOU have choices. Although we hear it all the time, actions truly do speak louder than words. We need to make sure that we pay attention to what people do instead of what they say. Where are we finding all these men we are going to date? You can use a dating coach like Julianne to help you navigate the online dating world! Totally worth the investment!

So, you had the first date, how do you get a second? Julianne says that the objective of the first date is to get the second date. Even if the vibes are right, don’t let the first date last too long. One-hour tops! Why? Because you want to leave them wanting more.

Obviously, we all want to know what guys look for in a girl and although there will never be a clear-cut answer, Julianne said that guys are typically looking for someone who can be a best friend, cheerleader, and their confidant. We want that too!

Also, don’t worry if flirting is awkward for you like it is for me! You don’t have to do it. Just be yourself. But, if you do want to try it out here are some of Julianne's tips: mirror their behavior, lightly touch their arm, and do the 3 second stare.

Don’t worry, I didn’t forget to ask advice for those of you who are in a relationship and want to spice it up! “Remind yourself of why you married or are in a long-term relationship with that person. Go back to that time where you were newly dating, reminisce, talk about the fun stuff you did and try and do those things again. Date again!," she said.

Despite not having a Valentine this year, I am going to listen to all of Julianne’s advice-- especially about having a self-care Valentine’s weekend. I will definitely be making a vision board with the girls on Galantine’s Day!

Find Julianne julianne@newjerseysmatchmaker.com and www.newjerseysmatchmaker.com.

About Julianne Cantarella:

Julianne Cantarella is a Licensed Social Worker and Certified Relationship Coach who has spent her entire career helping those in need. After years of working with the some of the most vulnerable populations she was presented with the unique opportunity to help people find love and create the relationship of their dreams through matchmaking and date coaching.

After years in the Matchmaking industry, it became clear to Julianne that her true purpose is to EMPOWER women to take control of their love lives so they can create the relationship they desire and deserve. A renowned relationship expert and dating coach, Julianne is the creator of a comprehensive one-of-a-kind, transformational- date coaching program From First Date to Soulmate™ that has helped hundreds of women find love. Another credit to Julianne’s expertise, is that she not only talks the talks, but she walks the walk as she has been married to her soul mate and best friend since 1996 and together they have three children.

Julianne’s expertise as a Relationship Expert and Dating Coach has been highlighted through her articles in Your Tango, NorthJersey.com, Talk of The Town Magazine and Vue Magazine to name a few. She was also a monthly contributor and strategist for CYACYL Magazine.

Julianne is recognized nationally as a Relationship Expert has been a featured on CBS, Live From the Couch where she was identified as New Jersey’s Top Relationship Expert. She has also appeared on the Dr. Joy Show, Power Your Life, Hip New Jersey and IHeart Radio and was a part of the “This Emotional Life Project” for PBS as well as numerous podcasts.