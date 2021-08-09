Going through a heartbreak and not really sure where to turn? Well, we interviewed Julianne Cantarella, who might just be the dating professional for you.

Julianne Cantarella is a dating coach, relationship expert and matchmaker from New Jersey, who “helps commitment-minded singles make the most of the dating experience.” Julianne has been a professional dating coach since 2005 as well as a licensed social worker. Julianne was the relationship expert on WOR 710 Radio from 2018-2019, an ordained minister and even a guest on the CBS morning show, Live From The Couch, where she was recognized as New Jersey’s Top Relationship Expert.

During our interview, we asked Cantarella how she would advise someone going through a heartbreak right now. Cantarella stated that it doesn’t matter if you did the breaking up or you were broken up with, there is heartbreak on both sides.

“I think the best way to handle it {heartache} is to make sure that once the breakup happens that there’s ties that are cut...the relationship ended for a reason, so you don’t want to continue the pain, so the best way to do that is to cut ties with the person.”

After cutting ties, we sometimes want to jump right into the next relationship, but Julianne believes that jumping to a rebound is a big mistake.

“I do think that if you can avoid just having casual sex with someone as a way to thinking that will make you feel better--very often it doesn’t," she stated. "I’ve worked with hundreds of women over the last 16 years and they will report that in fact having casual or meaningless sex actually makes them feel worse about themselves.” For Julianne, she believes it is important for individuals fresh out of a relationship to take that time to heal.

But the question is, how long does it take to heal?

Before Julianne became a dating coach, she worked in hospice with individuals dying from cancer, and that is where she learned one of her most important philosophies, that there is no time limit on grief.

“It may take a while...you really need to let yourself go through a process of grieving and the pain and then emerge on the other side healthy and whole and happy, so you can bring that to the next relationship.”

Find Julianna on Instagram: @julianneprolovecoach Check out her website here!