New Jersey’s Top 24 Hour Restaurant Has Been Revealed

There is no doubt New Jersey has some amazing places to eat, even when it comes to the middle of the night. We are home to some of the best 24-hour restaurants in the nation.

Photo by Milo Bauman on Unsplash

We like to believe that New Jersey truly is the food capital of the world, and there is evidence to back it up.

Let's start with a little thing called Italian food. Is there anyone who can deny that we have some of the finest Italian food in the world? Probably not.

Photo by Nik Owens on Unsplash

New Jersey is also where the diner experience reaches its peak. No state boasts better diners than we do.

It stands to reason then that we have to have great 24-hour restaurants here in the Garden State and we do.

Photo by Dani King on Unsplash

Lovefood decided to pick their favorite 24-hour restaurant in each state, and that's pretty high praise from a well-respected food website.

Which restaurant was the one to get the honor here in the Garden State? Here's a hint. It's located in Clifton. If you're thinking diner, you're absolutely right.

Congratulations to Tick Tock Diner for being named the Garden State's best 24-hour restaurant, and that's some high praise.

Google Maps

Tick Tock Diner is not new to the scene. They opened their doors in 1948 and for three-quarters of a century, they have been making customers happy with their amazing food.

Now they have been named the best 24-hour restaurant in New Jersey. Ironically enough, Tick Tock is now operating under limited hours, 7:00 am to 10:00 pm 7 days a week, but that's ok. It's been a crazy couple of years.

