New Jersey&#8217;s Top 24 Hour Restaurant Has Been Revealed

New Jersey’s Top 24 Hour Restaurant Has Been Revealed

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash

There is no doubt New Jersey has some amazing places to eat, even when it comes to the middle of the night. We are home to some of the best 24-hour restaurants in the nation.

Photo by Milo Bauman on Unsplash
loading...

We like to believe that New Jersey truly is the food capital of the world, and there is evidence to back it up.

Let's start with a little thing called Italian food. Is there anyone who can deny that we have some of the finest Italian food in the world? Probably not.

Photo by Nik Owens on Unsplash
loading...

New Jersey is also where the diner experience reaches its peak. No state boasts better diners than we do.

It stands to reason then that we have to have great 24-hour restaurants here in the Garden State and we do.

Photo by Dani King on Unsplash
loading...

Lovefood decided to pick their favorite 24-hour restaurant in each state, and that's pretty high praise from a well-respected food website.

Which restaurant was the one to get the honor here in the Garden State? Here's a hint. It's located in Clifton. If you're thinking diner, you're absolutely right.

Congratulations to Tick Tock Diner for being named the Garden State's best 24-hour restaurant, and that's some high praise.

Google Maps
loading...

Tick Tock Diner is not new to the scene. They opened their doors in 1948 and for three-quarters of a century, they have been making customers happy with their amazing food.

Now they have been named the best 24-hour restaurant in New Jersey. Ironically enough, Tick Tock is now operating under limited hours, 7:00 am to 10:00 pm 7 days a week, but that's ok. It's been a crazy couple of years.

Speaking Of Italian Restaurants In Here Are Some Great New Jersey Ones

More Great Monmouth County Italian Restaurants

The Most Delicious Italian Restaurants in Monmouth County

Filed Under: best 24 hour restaurant in each state, best 24 hour restaurant in new jersey, best diner in new jersey, best late night food in new jersey, best restaurant in new jersey, clifton new jersey, Social Share, tick tock diner clifton new jersey, tick tock diner new jersey
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top