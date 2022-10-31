Go Phillies! Can you feel the excitement?

Game 3 of the World Series is at Citizens Bank Park in the City of Brotherly Love tonight. The first pitch will be at 8:03pm. The series is tied at 1-1, so we're looking to take the lead with a win.

This is the first time the Phillies have been this far in 11 years so everyone at the ballpark is going be super hype.

If you're headed to the game to cheer 'em on tonight, come hungry because Aramark has created some new, limited edition World Series menu items that look so good you're not going to be able to resist.

Check these out and what sections you can get them in, courtesy of Biz Journals.

Bryce Crispy Donut

Aramark Aramark loading...

This is making my mouth water. These donuts come from local donut shop, Federal Donuts and are topped with Phillies red marshmallow glaze, rice crispy treat pieces and a white marshmallow drizzle. These delicious looking babies can be found in section 140.

Pumpkin Pie Cannolis

Aramark Aramark loading...

In this area, everyone loves a good cannoli, right? The chefs combine Philly's love for the treat, added a fall feel, and waalaa, here you go. They're dipped in white chocolate with crushed toasted almonds. You can get them at Fall Classics in section 139.

Hot & Honey Chicken Mac & Cheese

Aramark Aramark loading...

I want this right now. Lol. This looks amazing. It's creamy mac & cheese, which everyone loves but, this creation is topped with panko breadcrumbs and pulled chicken tossed with a hot honey glaze. You can get your hands on that in section 109.

The Crawford Dog

Aramark Aramark loading...

Wow. What you're looking at is two angus beef hotdogs sliced in half and grilled. They're on a potato bun topped with Crawford Bock bacon, onion jam and yellow mustard.

There are also new cocktails. The Red October Punch (vodka, lemonade, lime and pomegranate juice) will be available in sections 102, 111, 120, 128, 203, 318, 323 and the Miller Lite Landing.

You can get an Apple Cider Margarita in sections 102, 111, 120, 139, 203, 323 and the Miller Lite Landing.

Let's go Phillies!