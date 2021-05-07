New Mercer County Vaccination Clinic at County Skating Center

Mercer County has opened a new COVID-19 vaccination center in Mercer County Park, and introduced a new, mobile vaccination unit, to vaccinate as many people in the county as possible, as quickly as possible, according to Facebook.

Mercer County has joined forces with Penn Medicine Princeton Health to open the new vaccine site at the Mercer County Skating Center (ice rink) in Mercer County Park in West Windsor Township.

There was a clinic at Mercer County Community College for a few months, but, that clinic utilized the college's nursing students (MCCC has an amazing nurses program) for staffing, but, with school ending for the year, the clinic needed new staffing and a new venue.

The new Mercer County clinic opened for the first time on Thursday (May 6th), and hundreds of residents lined up to get their vaccines. Over 100 vaccines were given out in the first hour it was open. Wow. It is a walk-in clinic. No appointment is necessary, but, if you'd like to save yourself some time, you can register in the New Jersey Scheduling System. Click here to register.

The clinic is open until 2pm today (Friday, May 7th), incase you're thinking about stopping by. You may also walk-in to the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, Thursday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new vaccination mobile unit will make it possible for those in the county that are homebound to receive the vaccine and to reach "underserved and hard-to-reach populations," like elderly residents or those with transportation needs.

County and hospital officials urge you to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.