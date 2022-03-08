New Stir-Fry Restaurant Coming Soon to Hamilton Township, NJ

While I was doing some shopping in Hamilton Marketplace, on Route 130 North, over the weekend, I couldn't help but notice a sign announcing a "new to the area" restaurant coming soon. It's a stir-fry restaurant called honeygrow.

My son is now driving with his learning permit, allowing me to look around a little bit as the passenger in the car, instead of being the driver all the time. When we left Kohl's and were headed to Bed, Bath & Beyond on Saturday I saw the sign on one of the empty spaces in the brand new building where Mission BBQ is (I can't wait to try that place also).

I had never heard of honeygrow before so did a quick Google search...it looks cool...fast dining. The restaurant's website says the goal of honeygrow is to "bring people together through wholesome and simple foods." They specialize in "craveable and customizable stir-frys, salads, and honeybars."

This chain of restaurants got its start not far from Hamilton, in Philadelphia, back in 2012. There are other New Jersey locations in Marlton, Cherry Hill, New Brunswick, and Hoboken, as well as restaurants in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Massachusetts. Click here to find the location nearest you.

Check out the menu here. Everything looks delicious. You'll be able to order online. You can earn rewards, and they'll hold a fundraiser for your organization (did you hear that, PTO/PTA parents?).

I'll let you know when I hear any more information. Honeygrow will be located at 205 Marketplace Boulevard in Hamilton Marketplace.

To check out what the new place is all about click here.

