There can never be too many Wawas, right?

The newest Wawa in Mercer County had its grand opening this morning (Thursday, August 3rd). Yay. Go grab your coffee, sizzli or hoagie quick.

It's on the corner of Quakerbridge Road and Flock Road, across from Burger King, where the Shop Rite Liquors once was (that's moved across the street where Risoldi's grocery store was). I'm sure you've noticed it going up.

Hamilton Township officials were on hand for the ceremonial toast to the community, ribbon cutting and festivities, including Hamilton Council President, Chuddy Whalen, Council Vice President, Anthony Carabelli, Council members, Nancy Phillips, Pat Papero and Rick Tighe, Community and Economic Development Director, Fred Dumont and Associate Director of Economic Development, Kate Kane.

Members of Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters and Hamilton Police competed in a Wawa Hoagie Building contest, Hoagies for Heroes.

The first 100 customers got a free t-shirt and Wally Goose was snapping pics with everyone. You know he wouldn't this celebration.

Wawa has become a tradition in my house. My daughter plays on a travel softball team and before all tournaments, we stop at Wawa for coffee and Sizzlis. Yum. My favorite is the bacon, egg and cheese on a croissant, while my daughter like the same, but on a bagel.

Wawa is quite a phenomenon around here. Everybody loves it. It's your stop before work, school, games, the beach, you name it.

Did you know Wawa originated in Folsom, Pennsylvania?

Here's a little Wawa fact for you: " 'Wawa' is a Native American word for the Canada Goose that was found in the Delaware Valley over 100 years ago. Our original Dairy farm was built on land located in a rural section of Pennsylvania called Wawa. That' why we use the goose on Wawa's corporate logo."

By the way, your pumpkin favorites will be back August 14th.

The new Wawa is located at 55 Flock Road in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), NJ.

I'm sure it's going to be a popular place.

See you there.

