Due to the threat of inclement weather for tomorrow, (10/27) the Newtown Halloween Parade has been moved to the Newtown Theater.

Parking is available on the street, at Boro Hall and behind the courthouse.

All the regularly scheduled fun is still happening (just indoors). There will be a live DJ, a Halloween dance party, treats, prizes and more.

Plus, there's the costume competition and the pumpkin decorating contest.

Registration starts at 9 am so grab everyone and get them out of the house because tomorrow's weather supposed to be dreadful!

(Newtown Halloween Parade)