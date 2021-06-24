Summer is here and everything is open again! Life is Back! With that being said your kids are going to want to do a lot this summer and if you already are running out of ideas don't worry we have something for you.

According to Patch.com, this summer the Newtown theater is having free kids' movies starting the first Wednesday in the month of July.

We learned that the seating for the free movies at the Newtown theater is very limited and it is first come first served. So, you do not have to make a reservation.

Here is the schedule according to Patch.com, "Shrek, July 7, at 10 a.m. and 1 pm, Minions, July 14, at 10 a.m. and 1 pm, The Spongebob Movie, July 28, at 10 a.m. and 1 pm."

It was also stated on Patch.com that this is a great opportunity for those that are on the autism spectrum to enjoy some great films. During the afternoon showing "the house lights will be turned up slightly and the movie sound turned down slightly" to make sure everyone feels safe and enjoys their time at the Newtown theater.

This is a great way to keep your kids busy if you want something for them to do. The best part is that it will not hurt your pocket at all. Patch.com also made it known that the Newtown theater welcomes summer camps to bring kids to catch a free movie.

This is not the first time Newtown Theater offers free movies for kids during the summer.

