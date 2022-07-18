High-Quality and Homemade! This Ice Cream Shop Is Opening Their 5th Location in Middletown NJ

It's always good news when we get more ice cream in Central Jersey! And this one looks AH-mazingly delicious!

Nicholas Creamery is set to open their fifth location in Middletown NJ! It will be located where the Sears Auto Center tire store used to be on Rt. 35 at Kings Highway, according to Patch.com.

Right now they have four other locations in Fair Haven, Atlantic Highlands, Tinton Falls and Long Branch.

Homemade small batch-ice cream is their specialty, but they also have milkshakes, cakes and pies on their menu.

Nicholas Creamery was co-founded by Nicholas Hararay and his wife, who own and operate nationally recognized fine dining establishment Restaurant Nicholas. According to their website, he decided to branch out his small batch ice creams, and so Nicholas Creamery was born!

And when they say homemade, they really mean it! Get a load of this Jersey blueberry ice cream!

So when does this new Middletown location open? We'll have to wait a few months, as they hope to have it up and running by Thanksgiving 2022.

There's also more to love coming to the Middletown Saker ShopRite shopping complex. Nicholas Creamery will be just one in a "food court" of high-end local and national names. Sounds like delicious things are coming! But for now, those other names are still under wraps.

In the meantime, check out their other locations! Follow them on Instagram @nicholascreamery. Or if you want something for dinnertime, give Restaurant Nicholas Barrel & Roost a try!

