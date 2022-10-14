An At Home Retail Store Is Replacing This Former ShopRite in Middletown NJ

If you're getting ready to redecorate your home (or if you're addicted to home decor shopping in general) around Middletown NJ, here's some good news!

According to Asbury Park Press, an At Home home decor store is about to replace the former ShopRite in the Middletown Plaza that's been empty for about a year.

Here's the site of the old Shop Rite on Route 35 as it was in 2017. It looks like the perfect place for an At Home store. It already kind of fits the aesthetic!

According to the article, the 71,000 square foot store is expected to open Spring 2023. This will undoubtedly bring more foot traffic back to the Middletown Plaza, where you can also find Walgreens, Petco, Dollar King, Retro Fitness, and many more stores and shops.

At Home fashions itself as the "home decor superstore", and if you've ever been inside of one, they're not kidding! the last time I was in one after I moved into my new apartment, I was almost overwhelmed with all of the possibilities. As a matter of fact, I think I "need" to make another trip!

Whatever decorating your house desires, you'll find it here. Rugs, pillows, faux plants, storage, kitchen & dining, seasonal decorations, candles, curtains, furniture, outdoor sets, blankets, bedding, bathroom and MORE!

So gather up all of your decor ideas on Pinterest, Middletown! Next spring, it's go time!

Are you looking forward to the new At Home? Let us know in the comments!

