Say Goodbye! The Sesame Place Water Tower is (Finally) Coming Down

Yep, it's finally happening!

The Sesame Place Water Tower, which has been a roadside landmark since 1993 along I-295 in Middletown NJ, beckoning families to "Celebrate together", is now being demolished.

I noticed activity happening around the tower this morning. Workers operating cranes were surrounding the structure, but I couldn't make out exactly what was happening. Turns out demolition work began today (April 5). Crews were cutting pieces away from the top, piece by piece using torches, according to Levittown Now.

It'll take about two months for the job to be completed by Haines & Kibblehouse, a Philadelphia area construction engineering company. They took on the job for $174,250.

Why is the Sesame Place Water Tower being demolished?

The 145-foot water tower that once held up to 2 million gallons of water, hasn't been operational for over 5 years! After it was purchased by The Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority in 2003, two larger water towers were built in the township that took over the water storage, so it was no longer needed according to Philly Burbs. BCWSA even asked Sesame Place if they wanted to acquire the structure, but they turned it down.

That's right! Sesame Place itself didn't even want it!

Personally, I'm glad to see it go. Yes, it represents decades of fond memories, but after 30 years, the time has come to say goodbye.

The "Let's celebrate together!" signage is worn and torn. Decades of weather have caused its peeling. The colors are faded. The children seen embracing Elmo and riding down the water slide probably have children of their own by now. And let's be honest - it's an eyesore.

We'll have about two months left to get our last glimpses and say "Thanks for the memories!"

Are you sad to see the tower go? Let us know in the comments!

