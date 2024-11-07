I never thought I'd see this happen.

Wendy’s, the popular fast-food restaurant, has announced plans to close about 140 restaurants across the U.S. by the end of this year (2024), according to AP.

Wow.

The company had already shut down 100 locations back in May.

These moves certainly don't seem good.

We've seen other restaurant chains like Red Lobster, TGI Fridays, and more, do the same thing and then declare bankruptcy.

That doesn't seem to be the case here, but we'll have to wait and see.

Wendy’s President and CEO, Kirk Tanner, says the restaurants being shut down are underperforming and aren't helping with growth. “They’re just in locations that don’t build our brand,” he said, adding that some of these locations have been around for decades. “You look at a brand that’s 55 years old, and some of those restaurants are quite out of date.”

If you're a Wendy’s fan, like I am, the good news is there are new restaurants on the way.

Long live the Frosty.

The company has confirmed that it still plans to open between 250 and 300 new locations by the end of the year, balancing out these closures with fresh, updated, modern spots.

Have you noticed Burger King has been doing the same thing? It has been updating older locations and bringing in new technology.

Will any of the Wendy's in New Jersey and Pennsylvania be on the chopping block?

Wendy’s has not named the exact locations that will be closing but did say they are spread out all over the country.

Right now, there are 7,292 Wendy's all around the world. Over 80% of them are located in the U.S.

There are 145 New Jersey locations and 259 Pennsylvania locations.

As soon as I find out which, if any, NJ or PA are closing, I'll let you know. Plus, if any new Wendy's are coming to our area.

For more information, click here.

