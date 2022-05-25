This is going to be so cool. The Trenton Thunder have announced the thrilling Nitro Circus is coming soon to their stadium, Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, for ONE DAY ONLY.

Save the date. It's happening Sunday, June 26th. It's the all new tour: Good, Bad & Rad. Your kids (and you) aren't going to want to miss it. You'll be mesmerized by the action packed stunts and love every minute of it.

Action sports stars Ryan "R Willy" Williams, the Contraption Kings, and Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham will be leading the pack doing all kinds of amazing stunts and tricks in this brand new show along with other stunt stars, BMX, Motorcross and skateboard pros, who all promise some "sick surprises."

You may recognize the name, Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham. He's from "America's Got Talent: Extreme." He refuses to let his wheelchair stop him from doing anything and has been inspiring people all around the world.

Check this out...

Some new features of this Good, Bad & Rad tour are the Fun Box, the flying lawnmower (Wow!), and a tandem pit bike.

Williams is excited for the new show saying, "I can't wait to hit the road with this insane new show. The production team have really outdone themselves this time. Good, Bad & Rad definitely brings the crazy like only Nitro can. We have some sick surprises in store for our North America fans, and to get ready I've been working hard at R Wily Land cooking up some huge new tricks that I am so pumped to finally debut."

Get ready for some action!

