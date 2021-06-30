New Jersey American Water customers for much of our area in Central Jersey are being asked to limit their water use to only essential purposes. This includes customers in busy towns such as Princeton, Lawrence, Plainsboro, and more.

Officials are working to repair a 36-inch main water break in Somerville, NJ.

Customers in the affected towns include parts of the following towns:

Belle Mead

Branchburg

Bridgewater

Cranbury

Far Hills

Flemington

Gladstone

Hillsborough

Jamesburg

Kingston

Lawrence

Manville

Montgomery

Peapack

Plainsboro

Pottersville

Princeton

Raritan

Readington

Somerville

Tewksbury

Three Bridges

West Windsor

Whitehouse

Whitehouse Station

Bedminster

Bernards

The order was issued last Tuesday, and the repair process is expected to take about 4 days, so it will last much of the week. As it's repaired you my notice reduced water pressure or even discolored water.

If you've been affected you were already likely notified by the company, but you're asked to do refrain from all non-essential water use including the washing of your car, lawns, swimming pools, etc.

"New Jersey American Water thanks its customers for their cooperation in refraining from non-essential outdoor use during this repair, and also using water wisely indoors and out throughout the summer to continue to ensure a plentiful supply for everyone," the company said in their statement issued Tuesday evening.