NJ beer drinkers will enjoy this Witch-Craft Festival in October

HAMMONTON — You don’t have to practice witchcraft to attend the Witch-Craft Broos and Spirits Festival happening in Hammonton on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15.

From the producers of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, this savory haunting experience at the Paradise Lake Campgrounds on Route 206 and West Mills Road, will be held each of the two nights from 7 to 11 p.m.

It’s sure to be a mystical encounter with broos, spirits, and old-school monsters, according to the event’s website.

Inside the grounds, you’ll also find professional carvers, potion mixologists, live group medium readings, fortune telling, a pumpkin pie eating contest, costume contest, nodding for apples, a scream queen scream-off, a silent disco, horror makeup seminars, a skyscraping bonfire, and much more.

“With a village of tents decked to the nines in mysterious haunt or corny charm, over 50 brew masters and distillery wizards will be pouring their classics, as well as some seasonal debuts,” the website said.

Guests stroll along the enchanted path, sampling all the magical liquid. Then, at the end of the evening, it will be up to the attendees to decide which tent should be awarded “best dressed” with a year’s worth of bragging rights.

Tickets cost $75 in advance and $80 at the door if they are still available. Beer and spirits are included with your ticket. But bring cash. Since the festival is out in the woods, cell service can be spotty. Many vendors will have limited to no access to credit card processing. Cash is encouraged.

Each witch craft participant will feature three styles of fine-crafted beer. Some participating breweries include Dogfish Head, Golden Road, Good Dogg, Ship Bottom Brewery, Cape May Brewing, Goose Island, Southern Tier, Spell Bound, Sloop Brewing, Mr. Fingers Alibi Gin, and so much more.

Cool eats are provided in part by The Cow and The Curd, Essl’s Dugout, Jay’s Crab Shack, Josie Kelly’s, The Minnow, The Traveling Tomato, and more.

Since Paradise Lakes Campgrounds is deep in the woods, it may be challenging to find. It may be wise to utilize the free parking and shuttle in Hammonton.

The free shuttles are available at Mt. Carmel, 298 Tilton St., Hammonton. Shuttles run from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

On-site, parking is $20 and must be purchased in advance.

For more information about Witch-Craft, check out www.witchcraftnj.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

