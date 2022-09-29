Oh, it's your lucky day. It's National Coffee Day (Thursday, September 29th) and there are great deals all over the area.

Turn off your coffee pot at home and get in the car. Here's where you should head to celebrate this holiday.

* Wawa - Rewards members get a free hot coffee, any size.

* Dunkin' - If you're a Perks member you'll get a free medium coffee with any purchase.

*Duck Donuts - Get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew when you buy a donut.

*Burger King - All week long BK Rewards members get a free small iced coffee, but, you have to order online and spend at least $1.

*McDonald's - This deal is good through the end of the year. Wow. If you're a rewards member you can get a hot or iced coffee for only $1.

*Panera Bread - You know how they a unlimited free coffee subscription. It's $11 a month, but, if you sign up today, you'll get your first 2 months free. If you're already a member, you'll get $2 off some coffee beverages and smoothies.

*Wendy's - From today until Wednesday, October 5th, you'll get a free small coffee beverage with any purchase on the Wendy's app.

I know what you're thinking....what about Starbucks??? Nope, no deals today for National Coffee Day. I know, boo!

There are also a ton of really great local coffee shops, non-chains, that are sooo good.

Stop in to any of these this morning...maybe they have a deal too.

