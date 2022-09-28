Fall Family Fun Weekend at Terhune Orchards in Princeton, NJ

Get ready to make some fun fall memories with your family at Terhune Orchards.

A Fall Family Fun Weekend is coming up on October 15th & 16th.

There's plenty to do for children of all ages...adults too.

I don't know about you but I take my pumpkin picking very seriously. Lol. I like 'em round, plump and bright orange. There will be plenty to pick from in Terhune's pumpkin patch. You can pick your own apples too.

The kids can paint the pumpkins they pick up at the Pumpkin Painting Station.

There will also be pony rides, play tractors, games and more.

See if you can find your way out of the Corn Stalk Maze and Hay Bale Maze. There's a scavenger hunt to discover everything cool about the farm and a barnyard filled with farm animals.

Bring your appetite because there will be plenty of food at Pam's Food Pavilion, farm fresh food like soup, chili, pork sandwiches, pies, apple cider donuts, apple cider, and more.

The Barn Door Café will be serving up ice cream.

In the Apple Orchard there will be wine tastings. You can enjoy flights of red, white or fruit based wine made from Terhune's grapes and other fruit.

There will be live music too.

Phew, this is a lot of fun packed into one weekend. You want to go, don't you? I do.

You'll need tickets to go. Children under 3 are free. Parking is free.

For more information and to buy your tickets, please click here.

