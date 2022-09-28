TikToker Tabitha Brown Is Coming to Philly To Promote New Vegan Cookbook!

A ray of sunshine is coming to Philadelphia!

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, TikToker/Social Media influencer, and star of the Food Network's "It's CompliPlated", Tabitha Brown is making her way to the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia on Oct. 5 during her 8-stop book tour!

52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Winners Press Conference Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you're on TikTok at all, then then there's no way you don't know who Tabitha is. She's a vegan lifestyle influencer, actress, author, motivational speaker, funny woman, and a beacon of positivity!

Back in 2020, during the start of the pandemic and quarantine era, Tabitha started making fun lifestyle and vegan cooking videos, while radiating her motherly, comforting positivity. Viewers were drawn in by her beauty, warm energy, sage advice, calming voice, and delicious vegan recipes!

Here's a video she made making a spicy vegan mac and cheese:

Pretty soon she became a household name on TikTok, affectionately referred to as "Auntie Tab" by many. Up to this point, she has amassed over 4 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, each.

Fast forward to 2022, she's a social media icon, author, and TV personality. Like so, like that.

She'll be at the Kimmel Center promoting her new vegan/plant-based cookbook, "Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious and Joyful Plant-based Inspirations."

Tickets are between $55-$75 and you can buy them HERE.

And just for kicks and giggles, here's my favorite Tabitha TikTok. It never fails to make me feel all warm and fuzzy inside!

Are you a fan of Tabitha's? If not, I dare you to watch any of her videos - you'll get an instant boost of serotonin!

Here Are 6 Of The BEST Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurants in Central Jersey No flavor is compromised here! Stop by one of these amazing Vegan/Vegetarian restaurants in Central NJ!