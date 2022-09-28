Have you ever seen a cool toy, gadget, food, makeup item etc., and thought "I've gotta have that"? Not particularly because you need it - just because you want it. If so, you might want to check this place out!

According to NJ.com, Showcase, a retail store that sells all things "trending" just opened up a new New Jersey location at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne on Sep. 19. You can find it on the lower level.

So exactly what kind of items do they sell? The list is enormous. On the website you can find gravity blade scooters, novelty flavors of candy and snacks, beauty and health products, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio ring lights, galaxy projectors, impact massagers, weighted blankets, hoverboards, "As Seen on TV" products, LED light strips, even Funkpop figurines for popular TV shows and movies like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Disney.

And MORE... much more. This is basically a pre-teen's heaven on earth. Take a look at some of the things you can buy here.

Would you like a slushy maker? You got it. This one's $20.

Or a toy stuffed animal? Got em.

They also plan on opening three more New Jersey locations, in Edison, Paramus, and Rockaway, although there's no word yet on exact opening dates.

Don't come here if you're tight on money and can only afford necessities at the moment. This place absolutely does not have any necessities. But it does have a lot of fun! Does this look like a place you'll be checking out?

