Wow, Really?? Thankfully, NJ Drivers Are Least Likely to do This Dumb Thing

It's not everyday we can praise New Jersey drivers for good safety habits, so whenever information like this comes along, we'll take it!

As New Jerseyans, most of us will be the first to admit that our drivers are... well, awful.

Here's a New Jersey stereotype we can probably all agree on: Driving around here isn't exactly a cup of tea. In fact - more often than not, it's downright awful. Why? Because of our drivers. (You're not off the hook either, Pennsylvania!)

For instance...

Don't you LOVE it when you're driving on I-295 and some driver starts riding your bumper when you're already speeding at 80 mph?

Or what about when you're caught behind another car merging into traffic and they don't accelerate to the flow of traffic? "You're really gonna keep going 30 mph in a 55?? Wow, ok."

And you've gotta love it when NO ONE seems to know what turn signals are - especially when they jut out in front of you from the other lane, with barely a car length's notice.

Given all of this, here's one thing we can be proud of:

According to a recent study by Forbes, New Jersey drivers are least likely to drive drunk than any other state.

Yep! We may have terrible drivers, but at least they're not as intoxicated as drivers in other states. In the entire list of Worst States for Drunk Driving in 2023.

New Jersey is all the way at the bottom of the list - #50. Which is a good thing!

The data was measured across these 6 key metrics:

Number of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of DUI arrests per 100,000 licensed drivers

Number of people killed in crashes involving a drunk driver per 100,000 state residents

Percent of total traffic deaths caused by drivers with a BAC of 0.08 or higher

Number of drunk drivers under age 21 involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers

Percent of total traffic deaths that were caused by drivers with a BAC of 0.01 to 0.07

Of course, this isn't to say that we don't have any drunk drivers in the state, but at least this counts for something!

Drive sober, New Jersey!

