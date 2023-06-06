The state of NJ has made the top of a new list that may just leave you scratching your head. Although, this Jersey Girl is proud of her home state.

Google data was analyzed by diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry experts, Mark Broumand, over the past year and it was determined that New Jersey is the Most Romantic State.

Yup, we here in the Garden State are searching things like engagement rings, romantic getaways, florists near me, romantic restaurants, etc., more than any other state in the country.

Would you agree? Does New Jersey give off a romance vibe?

It all depends on your definition of romance, but, I agree.

It's easy to find a spot for romance in NJ. There are so many restaurants overlooking the ocean or bay along the Jersey shoreline. The beach screams romance, right?

Even inland, there are towns like Lambertville with gorgeous water views, setting the scene for romance.

If water views aren't your thing there are so many adorable towns to take a romantic stroll...so many pretty parks for a picnic with your love. The romantic possibilities are endless.

There are plenty of things to do with your date in NJ as well. The list of entertainment options is a long one...concerts, movies, theatre, casinos, outdoor activities, ghost tours...whatever you're into, you can do it in NJ.

Our neighbor, Pennsylvania, scored high on the Most Romantic States list too. It came in at #5. Massachusetts is #4, New York is #3 and Delaware is #2.

Looks like the Northeast is a romantic area.

Did this inspire you to do something romantic today? Haha.

