NJ Motor Vehicle Commission Offices All Closed Due to Storm

The Garden State remains under a Tropical Storm Warning and a tornado watch due to Tropic Storm Isaias.

All New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission offices will be closed in New Jersey today due to the storm as reported by NJ.com 

The West Deptford MVC office will be closed until further notice. An MVC employee tested positive for COVID-19. The office will reopen when the staff is cleared to start operational procedures again.

