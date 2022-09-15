This really looks like the beginning of the end for one of the most-recognized retailers in the country.

Bed, Bath and Beyond, which was once a home goods retail giant, is on a steady decline into extinction across the country, and we're about see the effects in New Jersey.

According to NJ.com, BB&B released a list of 56 locations across the country that are set to permanently close before the end of 2022. Three locations in New Jersey made the hit list. So if you're near any of these, get those expired-but-accepted coupons you got in the mail and buy what you can before they go! Here's which locations are set to close:

30 International Drive, Flanders NJ 07836, (973) 426-9299

13 Route 9 South, (732) 761-8563

34 East Ridgewood Avenue Paramus NJ, 07652, (201) 444-8880

As of right now, there's no word yet on any exact closing dates for any of these locations.

This is kind of bummer, but not really surprising. People are MUCH more likely to get that duvet cover, kitchen utensil set, or bathroom mat from Amazon than they are to get one from Bed Bath and Beyond.

A couple months ago when I was buying things for my new apartment, I went into a Bed Bath and Beyond looking for a shower caddy. The store I went to only had one type and I didn't dig it. I literally said "I'll just get one on Amazon" and I walked out empty handed. So if that's a snapshot of a larger picture, the outlook isn't good. HomeGoods is another tough competitor.

Even IF they accept expired coupons, it'll take a lot more than that to keep them afloat.

