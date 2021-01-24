NJ store sells $23 million Powerball ticket, plus $1M runner-up

One winning ticket for a Powerball jackpot worth $23.2 million was sold at a convenience store in Passaic County, which also sold a ticket worth $1 million from the same drawing.

The jackpot ticket was issued at Quick Mart in Clifton, according to state lottery officials, which will receive a $30,000 bonus commission.

The same convenience store at 155 Lakeview Avenue also sold one of two tickets that matched five of the five white balls in Saturday night's drawing, winning a $1,000,000 second-tier prize.

Another ticket that matched five of the winning numbers was purchased in Sussex County with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $2,000,000. That ticket was sold at a Quick Check store at 26 Route 206 in Stanhope.

There were three New Jersey Lottery tickets sold in Atlantic City, Bellmawr and Little Silver that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

Winning numbers for the Saturday drawing were: 05, 08, 17, 27 and 28. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 03.

The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million for the next drawing, to be held Wednesday night.

Two multi-state lottery games had reached steep jackpot amounts in recent weeks, as a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot went to a winning ticket sold in Maryland after Wednesday's drawing.

A Michigan player won a $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Friday's drawing.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the odds of winning $1 million in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.7 million, as listed on the state lottery website.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.