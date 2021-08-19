NJ weather: Fred remnants exit, now watching Tropical Storm Henri

The Bottom Line

What a dramatic, tropical night. For part of New Jersey, at least. According to radar, over 3 inches of rain fell over Warren County, New Jersey overnight. Just west of Philadelphia, over 6 inches! Multiple tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and blinding rain.

On the flip side, from Monmouth County to the bottom of the state? Hardly anything at all, spared the drama and thorough soaking.

The remnants of Fred thoroughly soaked northern and western New Jersey overnight. Over 3 inches of rain fell in NW NJ. Over 6 inches west of Philadelphia. (Radarscope)

The unsettled weather continues for the next few days, as we end up sandwiched between two storm systems. A trough to the southwest will keep rain chances in the forecast. And Tropical Storm Henri (on-REE') out in the Atlantic will cause rough surf and rip current concerns, in addition to enhancing those rain chances through the weekend.

Stats and forecast track for Tropical Storm Henri, as of 5 a.m. Thursday. (NOAA / NHC)

Thursday

As of this writing (5:30 a.m.), NJ's rain is almost completely done, as Fred's remnant low heads into New England. The rest of Thursday looks mainly dry, although a few spot showers and thunderstorms may pop up later on.

Otherwise, the day begins with clouds and downright tropical humidity. Where it didn't rain, temperatures are hovering very close to 80 degrees - yuck! We will see substantial breaks of sun and blue sky by Thursday afternoon. It will be a very warm and humid summer day, with high temperatures between about 85 and 90 degrees.

Headed to the beach? A moderate risk of rip currents is already posted as Henri churns up the Atlantic. (More on that later.)

Thursday night looks partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low temperatures will only drop into the lower 70s. Both highs and lows here are hovering about 5 degrees above seasonal normals.

Friday

Still unsettled. There is a relatively wide spread of model solutions for Friday, but most of them include scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for periods of rain seems to be in the southern half of the state, during the daytime hours.

The high-res NAM model is probably the most aggressive in showing scattered rain over South Jersey during the day Friday. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

Our severe weather risk should remain low, with abundant cloud cover and limited heating of the atmosphere. There could be some splashes of heavy rain - if that happens on an already-soaked ground, ponding and flooding issues could occur quickly.

Where it rains Friday, high temperatures will only reach about 80 degrees. Where it doesn't, the thermometer should climb closer to 85.

Saturday

Here's where the impacts of Henri kick in. There was one recent model run that made my heart stop, wiggling the storm significantly closer to New Jersey. (Even putting NE NJ in the National Hurricane Center's forecast cone of uncertainty - yikes!)

But the consensus track remains consistent, keeping the center of Henri about 200 to 300 miles east of New Jersey. It will likely be a category one hurricane at that point. The worst wind and rain will be limited to the inner 50 to 100 miles of the storm. (And we're on the weaker, drier side anyway.)

So as long as Henri doesn't significantly wiggle again, the Jersey Shore will be safe from a "direct" hit.

The Probability of Tropical Storm Winds graphic issued by the National Hurricane Center puts New Jersey on the western edge of Henri's impact zone. (NOAA / NHC)

However, dangerous rip currents and rough surf will absolutely be a concern - likely a "high risk" posted for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And we could see some enhanced rain chances through the weekend too.

Confidence is low as to the exact timing and position of rain bands this weekend. It looks like we could see a few showers on Saturday, but there will be completely dry periods too. With mostly cloudy to overcast skies, high temperatures will be limited to the lower 80s or so.

As the GFS model illustrates, as Henri makes its closest pass to NJ late Saturday into early Sunday, it may spit some rain toward New Jersey. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

Sunday

From Saturday night into early Sunday, Henri itself could spit some showers toward NJ. Then the sky will probably brighten. It will probably stay breezy for the first half of the day too. Model guidance puts highs in the above-normal upper 80s to close out the weekend.

The Extended Forecast

The long-range forecast shows our next heat wave is on the way for next week. Widespread 90s are expected (away from the coast) for at least Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Minimal rain and thunderstorm chances each day (although not zero). Under partly sunny skies.

The GFS model favors a cold front late next week, around Thursday or Friday. That will hopefully knock down temperatures and also provide welcome relief from these weeks of high humidity.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

​​

BEEP BEEP BEEP: These are the 13 types of Wireless Emergency Alerts auto-pushed to your phone The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system allows government officials to immediately and automatically push messages to all cell phones and mobile devices within a specific geographical area. There are a total of 13 types of messages that can currently be sent as a Wireless Emergency Alert. Nine of them are weather-related warnings, including one that is brand new as of August 2021.