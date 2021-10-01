NJ weather: Warming up for the first weekend of October

The Bottom Line

Welcome to October! The month of pumpkin spice, foliage, and spookiness.

I have to be honest. I love the weather this time of year. Crisp, cool mornings. And sunny, mild afternoons. 70s are absolutely my favorite temperature on the dial.

We've got more spectacular weather in the forecast through the weekend. Temperatures and humidity levels will increase. And we'll see clouds and showers too — eventually. But don't worry about raindrops screwing up your weekend. We'll probably see one or two windshield wiper days early next week.

Friday

It is the coolest morning of the season so far, the coolest since late May. The first time we're seeing widespread 40s across NJ, temperatures dropped as cool as 36 degrees (at Sandyston, Sussex County). Meanwhile, the immediate coast is somewhat insulated, keeping temperatures as "warm" as 54 degrees (at Lower Alloways Creek Township, Salem County).

Once the sun rises (just before 7 a.m.), temperatures will start to jump upward in this bone dry air. High temperatures Friday afternoon should reach the upper 60s. That's only a degree or two below normal for early October.

It's going to be another beautiful, sunny, dry day. No weather concerns at all.

Friday night will stay quiet. Clear, calm, and cool. Most lows will bottom out in the lower 50s. There will be some 40s sprinkled in too.

Saturday

A really nice day. Mostly to partly sunny skies. Dry weather. Comfortable air, with dew points in the 50s. High temperatures in the mid 70s. Noticeably warmer than the past few days. (And this forecast has trended warmer of late too.)

Sunday

Even warmer. High temps will make a run for 80 degrees — by that point, it will have been 6 days since that happened. You'll probably notice some humidity, a hint of stickiness in the air.

Sunday will start with sunshine, with cloud cover slowly increasing through the afternoon.

The daytime hours look dry. Some showers may cross NJ's western border come late Sunday night, especially after Midnight.

The Extended Forecast

We'll see some more unsettled weather early next week. Just one or two "windshield wiper" days.

The best chance of rain on Monday will come early and late in the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy. And temperatures will still be warm, again around 80 degrees.

A cold front will push across New Jersey at some point ending rain chances and knocking back temperatures again. That will most likely happen on Tuesday. However, the European model keeps rain stalled over NJ into late week too. We'll just punt that timeline down the road, and add those forecast details in the coming days.

Have a great weekend!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

