NJ’s list grows: Visitors from 22 states now have to quarantine for 14 days

New Jersey on Tuesday expanded the list of state it considers novel coronavirus hotspots — requiring travelers from any of them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

It added Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin to the list, and removed neighboring Delaware. There are now 22 states from which travelers must quarantine.

New Jersey began instituting the requirement for a handful of states last month and has been growing its list since. The quarantines are considered mandatory, though the state has no strong enforcement mechanism attached to them and asks travelers to cooperate of their own accord.

The requirement applies to any state with a COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, New Jersey officials have previously said.

As of Tuesday, the list of states is: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

During an interview with ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday, New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy said the state is “deadly serious” about forcing people who travel from states with high coronavirus infection rates to self-quarantine for 14-days. However, the state of New Jersey has NO plans to follow New York state’s plan to fine travelers who don’t follow the advisory.

“We must remain vigilant and committed to our collective effort of beating COVID-19 and reducing the rate of transmission throughout New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press release Tuesday. “In order to continue moving forward with New Jersey’s restart and recovery process, I strongly urge individuals arriving from these 22 states to self-quarantine and proactively get a COVID-19 test to prevent hotspots from flaring up across our state.”

New Jersey is asking travelers from those states, or residents who visit them, to self-quarantine at their homes, hotels or other temporary lodging. It says they should only leave to obtain essential items or medical care.