There won't be any more St. Patrick's Day parades in Robbinsville, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Organizers cited a lack of volunteers and funds for the cancellation of this almost 10 year tradition.

Get our free mobile app

The Robbinsville Irish Heritage Association President, Jim O'Donnell wrote in a letter to the town, "Unfortunately, with dwindling volunteers, as well as financial support, our small organization is unable to support the parade going forward. We therefore, with sadness, will not be organizing and presenting the annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade going forward."

The parade was organized in 2009 and marched from 2010 until 2019.

If you love parades as much as I do, don't worry, Robbinsville's neighbor, Hamilton Township, has a big St. Patrick's Day parade every year, and it's tomorrow (Saturday, March 18th). Don't miss the fun.

It was supposed to be last weekend, but, it was postponed because of bad weather.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Nottingham Firehouse on Mercer Street at 12:30pm. The parade will step off from the same location at 1pm.

The parade route is Mercer Street, turning right onto Nottingham Way to Shady Lane. Oh, trust me, you'll see the crowd.

The parade features many local bands, bagpipers, floats, community groups and more.

This year's Grand Marshal is Michael "Mick" Conboy, owner of longtime Hamilton Township business, Longford Landscape.

Each year a local, young woman is crowned Miss Saint Patrick and featured in the parade. This year, Miss Saint Patrick is Eva Kelly. Eva is a senior at Steinert High School in Hamilton Township.