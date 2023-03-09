I was afraid of this. Due to impending bad weather, the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), NJ has been postponed, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The NEW DATE is one week later, Saturday, March 18th.

The opening ceremony will be held at 12:30pm at the Nottingham Firehouse on Mercer Street. The parade will kick off from the same location at 1pm sharp.

The parade route is Mercer Street to Nottingham Way. Don't worry, you'll find it....just follow the crowd.

The reviewing stand will be sitting at Nottingham Way and Shady Lane. The parade features many local bands, bagpipers, floats, community groups and more.

This year Grand Marshal is Michael "Mick" Conboy, owner of longtime Hamilton business, Longford Landscape.

Each year a local young woman is crowned Miss Saint Patrick and featured in the parade. For 2023, Miss Saint Patrick is Eva Kelly. Eva is a senior at Steinert High School in Hamilton Township.

Gracyn Nutt was the runner up, also a senior at Steinert High School.

Gil Lugossy will be honored with the Community Award for his lifelong service to the people of Mercer County. Lugossy is a former Mercer County Sheriff (5 terms), but that's not all. He served on the Hamilton School Board, volunteered for the Rusling Hose Fire Company, served as Commissioner for the Hamilton Fire District #3, was on the Mercer County Freeholder Board and spent 6 years on the New Jersey State Parole Board, according to The Trentonian.

Everybody's a little Irish at the very festive St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hamilton, you'll just have to wait another week for the fun. Don't forget to wear GREEN.