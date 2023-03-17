A new ghost kitchen is available in our area and it involves one of Netflix’s biggest stars. If you’re a fried chicken, chicken tender or chicken sandwich fan, you’re going to love this.

Noah Schnapp from Netflix’s Stranger Things has officially announced that he has partnered with local IHops to create a chicken-based Ghost Kitchen that will be available for delivery only.

If you aren’t sure what a ghost kitchen is, it’s when a restaurant starts up a delivery-only option on any of these food delivery apps. Most of the time, the ghost kitchen specializes on one specific style of food and will present itself on these apps as a completely separate restaurant.

I’ve tried some really amazing ghost kitchens since I found out about them, so I really can’t wait to try this. I found out that the Ewing IHop location is a place you can try Tenderfix in the Mercer County area!

The restaurant is going to be called “TednerFix” and will be available for delivery on different food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Door Dash, GrubHub, Postmates, and even through their official website Tenderfix.com.

The menu looks absolutely to die for if you’re a chicken fan like I am. This menu is stacked with tenders, and sandwiches and even has vegetarian and vegan options also! There’s an entire section on the app that exclusively features a line that is made from Morning Star Farms Plant-Based Chicken!

I love when celebrities do this kind of thing. Again, Noah’s ghost kitchen is officially available for purchase now on multiple delivery service apps and the full menu will be listed there. If you’re a chicken fan or a Stranger Things fan, this is for sure right up your alley.

