Now you can find your favorite pizza in the quaint town of Lambertville, in Hunterdon County.

One of the most popular pizza places in the area has expanded, opening its third restaurant, a brand new location, on Canal Street.

Nomad Pizza has opened a third location in Lambertville

It's Nomad Pizza, with the first two locations in nearby Mercer County, Princeton (Princeton Shopping Center) and Hopewell (10 East Broad Street).

It took over the old Local Greek restaurant

The new Lambertville location is where the Local Greek restaurant used to be, behind Greene Street. It's been completely renovated and they're ready to serve you.

Nomad Pizza is well-known for its wood-fired pizza. A new pizza oven's in place at the new Lambertville location that can bake 20 pizza pies at a time. Wow.

READ MORE: Lambertville Voted Most Charming Small Town in America

Nomad Pizza offers almost 20 different kinds of wood-fired pizza

Nomad features almost 20 different pizzas including the Arugula, Spicy Sausage, Tartufo, Sassy Vegan, Shiitake Mushroom, Classico, Pepperoni, Anchovy, and more. Click here to check out the menu.

For dessert make sure to order a Nutella Pizza. It comes topped with fresh fruit and powdered sugar.

If you've never strolled around Lambertville, you're missing out. It's an adorable and charming town loaded with unique shops, restaurants, art galleries, and so much more.

Lambertville names one of the Most Charming Small Towns in America

Actually, Lambertville was named by HGTV as one of the most charming small towns in America.

HGTV says, "The Antiques Capital of New Jersey, Lambertville is home to a variety of talented artists and crafters whose shops and galleries sit along the scenic Delaware River. The town of 4,000 residents, founded in 1705, also boasts federal townhouses and Victorian homes, a restored 19th-century train depot, Zagat-rated restaurants, and award-winning hotels and B&Bs."

READ MORE: Lambertville restaurant owner expanding into Hamilton

Next time you're looking for something to do, or are craving some really good pizza, bring your friends to the newest Nomad Pizza location in Lambertville. Grab pizza, salad, and sip on some wine. You'll love it.

Nomad Pizza is located at 2 Canal Street, Lambertville.

