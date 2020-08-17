North Wildwood Bar Cited for Violating Social Distancing Order

The owner of Flip Flopz Beach Bar & Grill in North Wildwood has been charged with repeated violations of Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order.]

North Wildwood Police says officers responded to the bar on West Spruce Street around early Sunday, Aug. 9 and saw a large crowd of people with no social distancing at the outside rooftop bar known as Tiki Topz.

North Wildwood Police say they have received complaints of repeated violations of the Governor's executive order on social distancing on prior occasions.

Owner of both bars, Joseph Mahoney, 34, of Mount Laurel, was charged with a "disorderly persons offense," for violating New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's Executive Order #150.