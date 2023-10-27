‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ is Coming Soon to Mount Laurel, NJ!

Things are about to get even sweeter in Burlington County!

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a pastry shop chain that specializes in, well, bundt cakes, is about to open a location in Mount Laurel, New Jersey! They'll be opening in the Dearborn Circle shopping center (4320 Dearborn), according to a local Facebook community page.





When will Nothing Bundt Cakes, Mount Laurel open?

No word yet on an exact opening date. Their temporary signage says "BAKING SOON!" and "NOW HIRING!" So keep your eyes peeled, and if you're looking for a job, you can send them an email through their website.

True to the name, Nothing Bundt Cakes literally sells nothing but bundt cakes! Their flavors include Peppermint Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, Snickerdoodle, White Chocolate Raspberry, Carrot, Strawberries & Cream, Classic Vanilla and more.

You can buy 8'', 10'', tiered, personal-sized, and mini bundt cakes for any occasion, or just because! Check out their full menu HERE.

Bundt cakes are so under-appreciated. When you need something a little denser than your average cupcake, but you don't want an entire bundt cake, they have this sweet little personal bundt cakes. Perfect!

They have over 430 locations across the United States and Canada. Their other New Jersey locations are in Shrewsbury, Brunswich, Princeton, Morristown, Wayne, Cherry Hill, West Caldwell, Paramus and Toms River.

Are you excited for this new location? If you've ever had a Nothing But Bundt cake, don't be afraid to tell us how you liked them!

