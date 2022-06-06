Ocean County, NJ Beach Town Among Most Underrated In The State

This is definitely going to surprise you. You won't be surprised that an Ocean County town has been named among the most underrated in the state. It most likely will surprise you which one got named though.

The town in Ocean County that Only In Your State has listed among the 10 most underrated towns in the state is not a small, under-the-radar town that no one has ever heard of.

As a matter of fact, it's one of the most famous towns in the state, undoubtedly known the world over for its summer attractions.

It's one of the most famous and beloved towns in all of the state, and my guess is you'll find yourself there a dozen times this summer, and you'll have fun every single time.

The town that is among the most underrated in the state is, wait for it, Point Pleasant Beach. Yes, one of the great towns in the state, but underrated? That's hard to believe, right?

It is one of the top vacation destinations in the area, so just about everyone from out of the area that travels to the Jersey Shore knows it, and it's certainly no secret to locals, so what's so underrated about Point Pleasant Beach?

Don't get me wrong. Any honor is a good honor. The site talks about all the great local businesses and attractions, and that is excellent, but I'm not sure who is underrating it. It's certainly not us.

