Summer is almost here which means ice cream parlors everywhere are getting ready for the busy season.

I love discovering cute ice cream shops wherever I go, and some have quite a story.

I knew there was something special about an adorable ice cream parlor I visited with a friend a few summers ago.

She insisted we get a treat at this place she'd be going to since she was a little girl. She said she knew I'd love it.

I couldn't wait to experience what she described as the best, old-fashioned ice cream parlor she'd ever been to.

It's in a beautiful, quaint town along the Jersey Shore.

Have you ever been to Ocean Grove, New Jersey?

It's lovely. I fell in love with the town during my very first visit.

Ocean Grove, NJ is filled with beautiful, old Victorian houses

Picturesque Victorian homes are everywhere, ice tea being served the large, wrap-around front porches of beautiful B&Bs for guests to enjoy during their stay, the historic tent village...I was fascinated by it all.

Day's Ice Cream is the Oldest Ice Cream Parlor in NJ

Ok, back to the adorable ice cream parlor....it's called Day's Ice Cream...and it holds the title of the Oldest Ice Cream Parlor in New Jersey.

Wow.

I was scrolling through the Mashed list of the Oldest Ice Cream Parlor in Each State, and I was pleasantly surprised that my friend's favorite childhood ice cream parlor was on it.

Here's what Mashed said about Day's Ice Cream:

It opened in 1876

"Day's Ice Cream opened in 1876 in Ocean Grove, consistently serving ice cream to its customers ever since. It was opened by two brothers, William and Pennington Day, who were already in the ice cream business. The parlor has since become a local institution, known not only for its longevity but also for its classic homemade flavors and nostalgic atmosphere that reflect its rich history."

I can't wait to go back to Day's for more ice cream.

Day's Ice Cream is located at 48 Pitman Avenue on Auditorium Park in Ocean Grove, NJ.

