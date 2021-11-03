‘Officially panic time for Democrats’ — Snark, surprise at NJ governor’s race

Sign at an Ocean County polling location (Adam Hochron)

There was shock and surprise at the unexpected tie in the New Jersey governor's race.

The balloons stayed in their nets above hotel ballrooms and champagne went uncorked late Tuesday night as just a few thousand votes separated Phil Murphy and Jack Cittarelli, giving each candidate's supporters hope of a win.

Of course, who was shocked and who surprised depending on your point of view.

Matt Rooney, of the website SaveJersey.com, targeted Patrick Murray of the Monmouth University poll, which had given Murphy a double-digit lead in surveys of the race.

There were also some hot takes that were a bit cooler.

