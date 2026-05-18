There's been a series of viral videos discussing how difficult it may be to get to MetLife Stadium ahead of the World Cup matches, which will begin there in just a matter of weeks.

Fans have been frustrated to learn that New Jersey transit's service will cost nearly $100 to get from Manhattan to the stadium (or $98 to be exact). That's frustrating.

So is it possible to walk to the arena?

No, You Cannot Walk Across I-95 to MetLife

In short, no you cannot walk across I-95 to get to the MetLife Stadium. It can be tempting, however. The highway is right there and it could make getting to the stadium pretty easy (or so it seems). We saw some suggesting they would walk the 10 mile stretch to the stadium.

In short: you cannot do it. It is extremely dangerous, and honestly, not even really feasible.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told the media exactly that. They say that walking across I-95 is not safe.

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Agencies across New Jersey and New York are working together to ensure “safe, efficient transportation options” for fans. They'll work together to “strongly discourage this type of behavior.”

So I would expect that you'll see some officers posted up along the highway to keep you from crossing on foot.

Here's the thing: if World Cup tickets are costing thousands of dollars, it may be in your best interest to just take the train from Manhattan.

In fact, what's another $98 at that point, right?