Olivia Rodrigo is the latest celebrity to hawk her personal belongings on Depop.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star is auctioning off clothes, accessories, props and more from her closet, as well as her stylish music videos, for charity.

Rodrigo's official Depop launched on June 3, and her products — which included accessories worn in her "good 4 u" music video, clothing worn in her "deja vu" music video and more — sold out nearly instantly. (Don't fret: the next drop is scheduled for June 8.)

Depop is a platform where anyone can sell items to other users via buy-now options or bidding. Typically, people sell unwanted items from their closets. That said, many celebrities have gotten in on the craze, including Dita Von Teese, Ashley Tisdale and model Winnie Harlow.

Some even donate their proceeds to charitable endeavors: Proceeds from Doja Cat's shop go to a nonprofit that focuses on ending sex trafficking. Megan Thee Stallion donates what she makes on Depop to Let's F Cancer. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams donates her earnings to Cancer Research U.K., Dolphin Project and mental health organization Mind.