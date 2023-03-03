The big event is ALMOST here. SZA is bringing her first headlining arena tour, SOS Tour with special guest Omar Apollo to Madison Square Garden in New York City for two sold out shows on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The tour is named after the insanely popular SOS album, which has topped the Billboard 200 for 10 straight weeks (so far).

And the concerts have been living up to the hype so far, we cannot wait for SZA to arrive in New York City. In fact, RollingStone.com unequivocally said the tour lived up to the hype on the first night.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time Is SZA's New York City Concert?

The "show" begins at 8:00 pm, according to arena officials at Madison Square Garden. Doors to the arena will open at 7:00 pm both nights, they say.

However, we have more insights on the set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for SZA's Concert in New York City?

Omar Appollo is joining SZA on the tour as the opening act in New York City. He was just nominated for "Best New Artist" at this year's GRAMMY Awards.

What Time Will SZA Perform in New York City?

We've dug into the set times from some of SZA's first stops on this tour, and she appears to have taken to the stage at exactly 9:15 pm each night so far.

Trust us though, if you're hanging out at the concession stands or pregaming with your friends, don't push it too close.

It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 9:00 pm. You don't wanna miss ANY of this completely sold-out show.

What Is the Setlist for SZA's New York City Concert?

We dug into some of their past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on March 4.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.



SZA IN NYC SEE THE SETLIST

Are Tickets Still Available for SZA's NYC Concert? How Can I get Last-minute SZA tickets in New York City?

The event appears to be COMPLETELY sold out on Ticketmaster.com's website. It is possible that some last-minute tickets may be released on the website this week, so keep checking back. We've seen it happen before, however, this is a hot ticket so nothing is a gaurantee.

We've checked some of the resale ticket websites like Stubhub.com and the TickPick app, and the cheapest seats we can find are priced over $400, as of Tuesday.

Here are some options for resale tickets as of Saturday morning:

Prices will fluctuate, but some individual seats are listed for well over $1,00. Here's a snapshot (as of Saturday morning) of TickPick.com's available inventory for the SZA concert on March 4, 2023:

If you are buying from a third-party site, remember to buy from a reputable source and follow the suggested safety guidelines.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the SZA Concert at the Madison Square Garden New York City?

As of this moment, you can purchase a parking spot in advance for $50 online using Madison Square Garden's SpotHero app.

What is the Bag Policy at the Madison Square Garden for SZA's Concert 2023?

Bags must fit comfortably under your seat, the venue says. Oversized bags larger than 22″ x 14″ x 9″ are prohibited, Madison Square Garden says.

Click here to learn more about Madison Square Gardens bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed at Madison Square Garden for the 2023 SZA Concert in NYC?

Bags do not have to be clear, but they must fit comfortably under your seat, officials say.

Oversized bags larger than 22” x 14” x 9” are prohibited. Madison Square Garden does not provide an area to check bags, coats or any other personal belongings.

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. We can't wait!