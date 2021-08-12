Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Courtney Love Drama

Olivia Rodrigo spoke out about Courtney Love's accusation that she copied Love's band Hole's artwork.

The "drivers license" singer, who covers Variety's 2021 Power of Young Hollywood issue, finally opened up about her brief drama with Love.

"I mean, to be honest, I’m flattered that Courtney Love knows who I am," Rodrigo said.

"She’s from a totally different generation, so I thought that was cool, but I think we’re both obviously really inspired by the film Carrie. I don’t know ... I didn’t really give it too much thought," she added.

On June 24, Love shared a promotional photo from the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's debut album, Sour. The snapshot featured Rodrigo as a crying beauty queen. (It was not, however, used for her album cover.)

“Spot the difference! #twinning,” Love captioned the photo, referencing her band Hole's 1994 album cover Live Through This, which features a similar image on the cover.

Rodrigo saw Love's post and commented, “Love u and live through this sooooo much."

In response, Love seemingly requested a handwritten apology from her: “Olivia - you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note."

When a Facebook user questioned if Love was upset or flattered by the photo, Love responded, "She didn't ask. So bit of both. I dig manners."

At the time, fans started a conversation about women supporting women. Love joined in on the conversation, writing, “Can prefer the version of my idea that she likes best. You're lucky that she walked through fire for you now and is the revolutionary that she is. Allowing your life to be embodied and frail currently… Keep your ageist sexism to yourself here!”