Olivia Rodrigo’s Earliest Music Memory Is Singing a Taylor Swift Song

Taylor Swift isn't just a vocal supporter of Olivia Rodrigo — she's also one of the reasons the "drivers license" singer got started in music.

On Thursday (February 4), in an interview with Nylon, Rodrigo spoke about Swift, who is one of her personal idols. She revealed that one of her earliest memories of music is singing along to Swift's "Picture to Burn" as a four-year-old child.

Rodrigo told Nylon that she used to belt the song's chorus ("I hate the stupid old pickup truck you never let me drive") as a little girl, which ended up inspiring her to write her own songs.

“I was making up songs about pickup trucks, even though I had never seen a pickup truck in my life up to that point,” Rodrigo said.

Rodrigo added that she's the "world's biggest Swiftie," and is still pinching herself about the time that Swift commented on the success of "drivers license" on social media, a superstar shout-out that she considers "insane" to this day.

On only its fourth day of release, Rodrigo's debut single achieved the Spotify record for the most single-day streams for a non-holiday song.

After the single's release, celebs flooded Rodrigo's social media comments with praise—including Swift.

Swift first interacted online with Rodrigo when Rodrigo posted a screenshot of the iTunes chart which had "drivers license" under Swift's two evermore releases. "Next to Taylor on the U.S. iTunes chart, I’m in a puddle of tears," Rodrigo captioned the post.

"I say that's my baby and I'm really proud," Swift replied.

Rodrigo reacted to Swift's comment in a video. "What is breathing?" she captioned the clip of her tearing up.